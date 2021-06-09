Congresswoman Letlow opens new office an hour from Baton Rouge

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow was sworn into the House of Representatives earlier this year.

Since then, Letlow has been busy including opening three new offices in Louisiana.

After opening offices in Monroe and Alexandria, Letlow opened a third office in Amite on Tuesday.







Images courtesy of Mitch Rabalais

The opening of these offices allows members of Lutlow’s district to have their voices heard, according to Congresswoman Julia Letlow’s office.

Letlow’s office says that among other things, “district offices work with constituents needing assistance in dealing with different federal programs and agencies.”

The newest office is located at 109 E. Oak St.

If you would like to contact Congresswoman Letlow, visit U.S. House of Representatives.