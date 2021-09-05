Congressman from Louisiana wants “to retroactively reinstate expanded unemployment benefits”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — Pandemic unemployment benefits from the Federal Government are ending on Sunday, Sept. 6.

The expanded unemployment benefits are coming to end at a time when Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

“Right now, people across the state are recovering from one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall,” writes Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. “Louisianians, especially those who have been out of work, need money in their pockets right now.”

Congressman Carter has a request for Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

That request was made in a letter to Gov. Edwards.

The letter asks Gov. Edwards “to retroactively reinstate expanded unemployment benefits for Louisiana residents.”

“Thousands of Louisianians are looking for ways to pay for hotel rooms, gas, and basic necessities,” Congressman Carter continues. “Reinstating expanded unemployment benefits will enable many people the means to access food and shelter; basic necessities that every human should be afforded regardless of their employment or financial circumstances. Governor, the time to act is now.”