Confederate monument to stay on national register after move

Work is underway on the construction of a box around the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Confederate monument will still be on the National Register of Historic Places after it takes a trip from a northwest Louisiana courthouse to a privately owned Civil War battlefield site.

KSLA-TV reports that the Shreveport chapter of The United Daughters of Confederacy announced on Thursday that the National Park Service has approved maintaining the listing.

The monument will be removed from the Caddo Parish Courthouse to the Pleasant Hill battlefield site in DeSoto Parish.

Caddo Parish is currently considering proposals to relocate the monument, which is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and has been walled off from public view since July.