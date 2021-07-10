Condolence messages over death of Doyline police officer flood social media

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Since the fatal shooting of Doyline Police Officer William Earl “Billy” Collins Jr., Facebook has been inundated with messages of condolence and prayers from agencies all over Louisiana.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released the following statement: “Today, I join my fellow citizens in mourning the tragic death of Webster Parish Deputy and part-time Doyline Police Officer Billy Collins. Our men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day, and last night Officer Collins paid the ultimate price. I thank his family for his faithful service to the community and pray for God’s blessing on them during this difficult time.” Other statements that have been pouring include the following:

Village of Doyline: The community of Doyline grieves the senseless death of one of our own, Officer Billy Collins. He was killed tonight in the line of duty while responding to a call for service. We are heartbroken for his family, friends and fellow officers. I ask that you join us in lifting up Billy’s family, his Doyline Police Department family and his Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office family in your prayers. “Blessed are peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God.” -Matthew 5:9

Haughton Police Department: Please keep the Webster Parish Sheriff’s office, the village of Doyline, the Collins family and all area first responders in your thoughts and prayers!!!

Mansfield Police Department: Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Webster Deputy/Doyline police officer that was killed in the line of duty tonight. Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God- Matthew 5:9

Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office: A Webster Parish Sheriff’s Deputy who was working part time at the Doyline Police Department was shot and killed Friday night. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell and his staff extend their thoughts and prayers to the officer’s family, friends, and the law enforcement community. Sheriff Mitchell sadly admits this is the risk we in law enforcement take every time we put on the uniform, and it is heartbreaking when one of our own loses his life in the line of duty.

Greenwood Police Department: Keep Doyline PD and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office in your prayers. An off-duty WPSO deputy who was working part-time for Doyline PD was killed last night in the line of duty. This officer will be mourned by his family, friends, and community. Keep them all on your prayer list.

Harrison County/Marshall Texas Sheriff’s Office: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office extends heartfelt sympathy to the family of Webster Parish Deputy William “Billy” Collins. Deputy Collins lost his life while serving the community of Doyline, Louisiana, and answering a 911 call for assistance at a disturbance at 5:45 PM on Friday afternoon. Deputy Collins was working as a part-time officer for the Doyline community and served as a full-time jail administrator for the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the shooting was captured a few hours after the initial incident by the Louisiana State Police. Harrison County Sheriff B. J. Fletcher stated “This is a tragic loss of a Webster Parish Deputy’s life who was serving the community of Doyline. These situations bring home the point that this is a very dangerous job, regardless of what uniform we wear, and we all serve, together.”

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office: Our hearts go out to Sheriff Jason Parker and our brothers and sisters of the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and Doyline PD. Please know Sheriff Mark Wood and the men and women of Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest sympathies to all of you in the death of Deputy William Earl “Billy” Collins, Jr. “Also, I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.” -Isaiah 6:8 KJV

Sheriff Deputies: We extend our thoughts & prayers to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office , Doyline Police Department and to the family, friends and colleagues of William “Billy” Collins, Jr. Rest In Peace brother.

Former Louisiana state Sen. Ryan Gatti: Webster Parish lost a great man. Please pray for Officer Collins family!! Please pray for Sheriff Jason Parker, all his deputies, the Doyline Police Department and their families.

Shreveport Police Officers Association: Our hearts are broken this morning. We have lost a Brother and Northwest Louisiana once again suffers the tragedy of a murdered Police Officer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Billy Collins. We are praying for the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Doyline Police Department as they suffer through this tragedy. We know all too well what you are feeling. Know that the SPOA stands ready to help you in any way possible. The days to come will bring doubt and disbelief. Stay the course you good and faithful servants. You are loved and respected by your Brothers and Sisters in Shreveport. We ask that all who want and desire a lawful society to surround these organizations with your prayer and love at this time. Billy Collins went to help his fellow man. He is and will always be a hero of Louisiana.

Grayson, La Police Department: Our prayers are with the family of Doyline PD Officer Billy Collins, JR. Dy Collins was killed in the line of duty by gunfire last night. The suspect is in custody.

Shreveport City Marshal’s Office: Our prayers and thoughts are with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Doyline Police Department, and the family of Deputy/Officer William “Billy” Collins, Jr.

DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office: Our thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement family in Webster Parish today.

Haughton Fire Department: We pray for a hedge of protection and peace for the Collins family. When our brothers and sisters in blue hurt, we hurt with them. It takes a special individual to put on that uniform, leave your family at home, and put your life on the line daily. Everyone please pray for this family and take time to reflect on the sacrifices these heroes make to protect us all.