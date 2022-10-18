Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand Commission. According to officials, White was arrested for Felony Theft over $5,00.

During the investigation, LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission determined that White allegedly received over 1,327 bushels of wheat from a producer in June of 2022 for the purposes of transporting the wheat to a grain elevator in Tensas Parish, La. Upon arrival at the grain elevator, White allegedly sold the wheat in his name and retained the funds of the sale.

At the time of the arrest, White was wanted on additional unrelated charges in Concordia Parish, La. White was transported to the Concordia Parish Jail and is awaiting to be transferred to Tensas Parish, La. His bond was set at $25,000.

The LDAF Live Brand Commission often investigates livestock theft, but they are also responsible for investigating all other agricultural crimes in Louisiana. That could be theft of livestock, farm equipment, or in this case, crops. The Louisiana State Police commission the Livestock Brand Officers to perform their duties. If the suspect is determined guilty, he will be charged with a felony and held responsible for his crime. LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain