NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — A staple for many in Pointe Coupee Parish is now closed after serving the community for 45 years.

Kyle Guidry shared this message about the closing of Big Boy’s Drive-In:

Glenn Guidry hails from Rayne and moved to New Roads in 1977.

Soon after moving, Kyle Guidry’s dad and grandfather purchased 100% of a local business.

That business was a Sonic Drive-In and would remain so for 20 years.

At that time, the duo decided to make the jump and go independent.

Change a few colors and that is how Big Boy’s Drive-In was born.





Images courtesy of Kyle Guidry

Over the years, customers chose their favorite meals, according to Glenn.

Those included bacon cheeseburgers, chili dogs, and fried chicken.

Big Boy’s Drive-In was a family affair as Kyle’s sister helped manage the business over the last few years.

Glenn Guidry started the business at the age of 23 and will be 68 at the end of this month.

Kyle says that Big Boy’s Drive-In had a manager and several employees who worked there for over 40 years.

The closing of Big Boy’s Drive-In has hit the community hard as witnessed by some of these comments from fans of the fast-food restaurant.

Shyra Belona Demouy said, “Congratulations on your retirement Mr. Glenn. At 16 you gave me my first job. You made this job so flexible for many high school and college students. Even once in college on my semester and summer breaks you had a spot for me. I can’t thank you enough for the many years of employment. You deserve to relax and enjoy life. It’s so sad to see it go but Big Boys will forever be on my résumé. Love you Mr. Glenn❤️”

“Congratulations on your retirement Glenn! You deserve it, but I am not going to lie we definitely going to miss y’all. We were there so much everyone became like family to us. Enjoy your retirement Glenn hope to see you around New Roads. Gonna miss Big Boy’s,” said Ej Carolyn Jarreau.

These comments below echo what many in the community are feeling.

Tara Weber Day: “Big Boys was the BEST in town!!! Hate to hear this news. Congrats on your retirement Mr. Glenn❤️”

J Kyle Cox: ” This is truly saddening. An iconic establishment by a great family. Congratulations on the retirement. You put in long hours and years.”

Julie Stewart: “A staple! Thank you for your many years of delicious food and memories. God bless you all in your new direction & may the new space be used for good🙏”

So what is Glenn Guidry going to do now that Big Boy’s Drive-In is closed?

At first, Glenn would like to help the new owners get to a comfortable point running their new business.

After that comes fishing and spending more time with family.

Big Boy’s Drive-In was located at 300B Hospital Rd.