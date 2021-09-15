Community in Louisiana mourning the loss of high school student, Students hold silent bus ride for Christian’s ‘last ride home’

HAUGHTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Haughton High School community are remembering senior defensive lineman Christian Smith.

A post was made on the Haughton High School Football page confirming the passing of Smith.

We are saddened to share the passing of senior defensive lineman Christian Smith who died suddenly last night. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time.

The Town of Haughton, Louisiana also offered their condolences:

“We are heartbroken to hear the sudden passing of one of Haughton High School’s own defensive lineman, Christian Smith. We ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Josh McCollum knew Christian Smith and had this to say about his passing, “My son, and many of my sons best friends, are all seniors this season. Can’t even imagine the grief those that love this young man are all experiencing.”

Tracy Bahn drove Bus 101 which Smith rode to school everyday. Bahn only started the bus route this year but had nothing but good things to say about this young man.

Bahn said that “Christian Smith was a very respectful, kind young man. He had been one of the emergency helpers on the bus in case we ever had an issue which means he was willing to help the other students or me in case of an emergency on the bus.”

There is a memorial to Christian Smith on Bus 101 which will stay up for the rest of the school year.

The driver of Bus 101 said that “the students did a silent bus ride yesterday afternoon for Christian’s ‘last ride home'”