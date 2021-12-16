Coca-Cola Baton Rouge to break ground on $42 million facility expansion Thursday

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Remarkable Women

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.

The $42 million facility expansion will include the construction of 120,000 square feet of additional warehouse space and installing a new Vertique warehouse case picking system. Coca-Cola UNITED West Region Vice President Susanne Hall, Coca-Cola UNITED Louisiana Division Director Scott McCallister, and Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome will speak at the event.

The expansion will create up to 15 new jobs and will support the current 558 jobs on-site at the facility. The groundbreaking will be at the Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company at 9696 Plank Road in Baton Rouge, La.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News