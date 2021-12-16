Coca-Cola Baton Rouge to break ground on $42 million facility expansion Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.

The $42 million facility expansion will include the construction of 120,000 square feet of additional warehouse space and installing a new Vertique warehouse case picking system. Coca-Cola UNITED West Region Vice President Susanne Hall, Coca-Cola UNITED Louisiana Division Director Scott McCallister, and Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome will speak at the event.

The expansion will create up to 15 new jobs and will support the current 558 jobs on-site at the facility. The groundbreaking will be at the Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company at 9696 Plank Road in Baton Rouge, La.