Coast Guard transports passenger on Carnival Glory cruise ship to hospital

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, the US Coast Guard attended to a passenger from a cruise ship approximately 87 miles Southwest of New Orleans.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the cruise ship, Carnival Glory, reporting that a 45-year-old man was suffering from internal complications and needed further medical care. 

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was directed to launch. The aircrew arrived on the scene, hoisted the passenger, and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans for further medical care.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News