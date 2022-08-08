TERREBONNE BAY, La. (WGNO)— Recovery crews were on-site on the Louisiana Gulf Coast after officials say an oil tank platform collapsed near Terrebonne Bay, dumping thousands of gallons of oil into the water on Monday.

According to the Coast Guard 8th District Heartland the district was notified by the National Response Center about the platform, which encountered a structural failure at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility, located about 25 miles south of Houma. The collapse then caused a tank to enter the water, spilling fuel into the Gulf.

While officials with Hilcorp are unsure exactly how much crude oil entered the water, they believe the total is less than 14,000 gallons. No reports of wildlife impact have been made so far.

The company Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services has been hired to help mitigate the hazard, which includes spreading 4,500 feet of containment boom to restrain and absorb the oil. Eight vessels have also been dispatched to the area to skim the area and help clear the water.

A hotline has been established to aid people impacted by the spill. That number is 281-486-5511.

USCG officials say the cause of the failure remains under investigation.