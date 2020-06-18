Coast Guard searching Lake Barre for man who jumped off boat

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday morning, the Coast Guard announced they are searching for a person in the water in Lake Barre.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday evening of a 36-year-old male who had jumped off the commercial fishing vessel Miss Sue.
Involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Rescue Boat-Small boat crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.