Coast Guard searching for missing woman in the water in Plaquemines Parish

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday night, the Coast Guard began searching for a person in the water near Pilottown, in Plaquemines Parish.

The missing individual has been identified as 38-year-old Cristina Castro, from Modesto, California. Castro is described as a Latino female, last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and black life jacket.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening of a 34-foot catamaran taking on water near West Delta Block 109, approximately six nautical miles southwest of Southwest Pass, near Pilottown, with three people aboard.

A Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew were dispatched to the vicinity. The sector watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, which a good Samaritan responded.

The Offshore Supply Vessel, Mr. Jake, was able to recover two people from the water, who were reported to be wearing life jackets and in stable condition .

Currently involved in the search for the missing person:

Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew

Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish, an 87-foot coastal patrol boat

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew

For more information follow us on Facebook and Twitter.