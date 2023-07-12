ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A boater is missing in Vermilion Bay, and the U.S. Coast Guard is asking for help locating him.

Matt Montz, 53, set off from the Maxie Pierce Boat Launch on the Intercoastal Waterway at about 2 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve crab boats in Vermillion Bay, according to a post on the Coast Guard’s Facebook page.

Montz is described as a white male, weighing 230 pounds. He launched in a 26-foot crab boat with a white fiberglass hull, blue top and 90 outboard engine.

The Coast Guard along with local agencies have launched a full-scale search and rescue operation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Operations Center at 504-365-2544.

