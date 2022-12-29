NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The United States Coast Guard is searching for four people after a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

The helicopter reportedly went down 10 miles offshore Southwest Pass, La. The Coast Guard reports it was departing from an oil platform with four people onboard when it crashed.

No further details are available but the more information will be provided as the search continues.

