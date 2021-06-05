Coast Guard rescues two boaters Iberia Parish

(Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images/FILE)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Friday concerning an overdue 15-foot skiff boat with two people aboard.

The boaters were reportedly disoriented and lost.

Once located near Iberia Parish, the Coast Guard deployed a rescue swimmer and hoisted the boaters to safety around 1 a.m.

Both boaters were transported to the Acadiana Regional Airport.

The Coast Guard reported that there were no injuries or medical concerns involved in the incident.