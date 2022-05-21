NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Seven boater and a dog are safe after being rescued from a vessel fire Saturday.

The Coast Guard reported that watchstanders received a mayday call over the radio just before 9:30 a.m. from a 45-foot Hatteras that was on fire near Gulfport, Mississippi.

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile Ocean Sentry aircrew responded to the call and sent out a life raft. The Response Boat- Medium also arrived to bring the people and the dog back to Station Gulfport where EMS were waiting.

Lt. Cmdr. Kathleen Sullivan, a Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator released a statement on the rescue:

“Today officially kicks off National Safe Boating Week. The prudent actions of those aboard the Hatteras – hailing mayday to the Coast Guard and all personnel wearing life jackets, coupled with the quick actions of the aircrew deploying the life raft, ultimately allowed the Coast Guard to bring all seven back to shore safely. This case was a seamless example of teamwork and coordination between multiple different Coast Guard and local assets.”

Everyone on board is reported to be in stable condition.