GALLERY: Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship 80 miles south of Grand Isle

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew medevacs crew member from cruise ship 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sep. 13, 2021, and was safely transferred back to University Medical Center New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after being medevaced from a cruise ship off the Louisiana coast.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the Houston and Galveston sector regarding Liberty of the Seas, a cruise ship located about 80 miles south of Grand Isle. The Coast Guard reports that the ship was en route to Houston, but was diverted to New Orleans due to the posing threat of Tropical Strom Nicholas.

The report described a 62-year-old man aboard the ship was experiencing stroke-like symptoms. He was reportedly working as a crew member on the vessel when he required immediate medical attention.

A flight surgeon with the Coast Guard recommended a medevac, crews flew to the scene via an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter.

The man was safely hoisted aboard the helicopter and transported to University Medical Center New Orleans. He is reportedly in stable condition.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew medevacs crew member from cruise ship 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sep. 13, 2021 and was safely transferred back to University Medical Center New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew medevacs crew member from cruise ship 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sep. 13, 2021, and was safely transferred back to University Medical Center New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew medevacs crew member from cruise ship 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sep. 13, 2021 and was safely transferred back to University Medical Center New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)