Coast Guard, local agencies search for man who fell in the Lower Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple agencies were on-scene around the Lower Mississippi River in an effort to locate a person who fell in the water.

Shortly before 9:30 Wednesday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland division tweeted that a search began for an unidentified 60-year-old man.

The agency reports that the man fell in the water at the Gnots Reserve Fleeting and Towing near mile marker 119.

Information received from St. Charles Parish also indicated the man lost his balance reaching for an object and fell in the water.

Watchstanders closed the Lower Mississippi River from mile markers 116 to 120.

Crews aiding in the search include:

A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division

Port of South Marine Division

Pontchartrain Levee District

Multiple good Samaritan vessel

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

