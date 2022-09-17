PORT ALLEN, La. (WGNO) — The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans was on the scene of a barge run aground after colliding with another tow vessel Saturday morning. The incident happened on the Port Allen route of the Gulf intracoastal waterway, which will be closed until further notice.

A call went out at about 12:30 of a collision of the Creole Crusader and the Jack Odom vessels near mile marker 43.5. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge responded to the scene and found that the Creole Crusader was carrying two barges containing heavy fuel oil while the Jack Odom was pulling towing two empty barges and three barges of steel bars.

The Coast Guard reports all barges are present with two purposely grounded to prevent flooding and pollution and a transfer of oil will happen Sunday.

No injuries were reported from this incident and the Coast Guard continues to monitor the situation.