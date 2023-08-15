LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Friends and family of Jeffrey Leon in Acadiana and surrounding areas are trying to find hope after the well-known DJ went missing Aug. 12.

Patrick Steward said his close friend Leon is, “The type of guy that’s always smiling.”

“Willing to help others. Never down. Always the life of the party,” Steward said. “He’s a hype man, as you can call it. He’s a hype man, and just for him to come up missing is really like a nightmare.”

Steward said Leon is a very well known DJ in the area.

“Jeff would do a gig for you for nothing if he knows you and he loves you and your circumstances; he’s just a good heart person all around. He’s really a true child of God for something like this to happen to him at this moment,” he said.

He said Leon is a person whom someone always knows where he is and never travels alone.

“All of a sudden, for him to go missing after talking to his wife is like it’s unreal,” he said.

Lt. L’Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the department is investigating with some urgency.

“He called while he was getting gas. And you’re saying here he was on his way home, and he didn’t come home,” McKeely said. “So we are pushing forward our investigation to kind of backtrack his steps. So we reaching out to the community for their assistance.”

Baton Rouge Police said Leon was last known to have been at the Basin Music Hall at 336 Third Street. He drives a 2008 Ford Expedition, and he was wearing a white T-shirt and a red baseball hat.

“Somebody in the area saw something,” Steward said. “If he stopped at a gas station in Baton Rouge, believe it or not, there are cameras to show the direction he went in, who was with him, or what happened. It just can’t be a mystery because somebody knows something.

“I just hope and pray that the family can get closure on this ending right now because it’s unreal that for these many days, nobody has heard from Jeff.”

Police are asking anyone that may have seen Leon or been in contact with him to please contact Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

