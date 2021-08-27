Cleco secured 1,100 additional workers to respond to Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, Cleco Power has secured 1,100 workers, including damage assessors, power line technicians, and vegetation specialists to help repair any damage to our transmission and distribution systems.

“Cleco prepares for storms year-round. We have a detailed emergency response plan in place that is reviewed and rehearsed throughout the year to help us prepare, respond and improve,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. “Tropical Storm Ida is moving quickly and is expected to become a major hurricane. If the projected intensity holds, customers should expect high winds, flooding, tree damage, and power outages.” Forecasters indicate that Tropical Storm Ida could make landfall Sunday afternoon in southeast Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of about 120 mph when the center of the storm reaches land. “Safety is a priority in everything we do. When conditions are safe, our workers will begin patrolling to assess the damage by land and or air,” said Robichaux. “From there, we’ll start clearing debris, making repairs, and restoring power.”

Safety tips to follow before, during, and after a storm:

· Have flashlights, a battery-powered radio, and extra batteries.

· Make a list of important phone numbers and family contact numbers.

· Make sure cell phones and other devices are fully charged.

· Plan for medical or special needs.

· Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

· Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

· If water is rising, turn off electricity at the main breaker, evacuate, and stay away until water have completely receded.