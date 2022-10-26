WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has received a $98,100 grant from Entergy Services, LLC to install electric vehicle charges within West Monroe, La. The installation of the chargers should take place sometime in early 2023.

According to officials, the installation of electric vehicle charging stations will be in downtown West Monroe and near the West Monroe Sports & Events Facility.

We are extremely thankful to Entergy for providing this grant to the City of West Monroe. We know the number of electric vehicle owners is increasing throughout the country, and we are glad to be able to provide this service to our residents and to our visitors. West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell