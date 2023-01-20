WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, the City of West Monroe’s Communication Department released its community services 2022 accomplishments. The accomplishments can be seen in the table below:
|Location
|Accomplishment
|West Ouachita Senior Center
|82,314 units of service to
3,424 participants
|West Ouachita Senior Center
|Food for Seniors and USDA Commodities
(Distribution count: 4,893)
|West Ouachita Senior Center
|Emergency Food Pantry (58 bags/boxes)
|West Ouachita Senior Center
|1,058 education activities
|West Ouachita Senior Center
|16,521 healthy activities
|West Ouachita Senior Center
|36,287 recreational activities
|West Ouachita Senior Center
|6,084 advocacy
|West Ouachita Senior Center
|16 special seasonal/holiday events
|West Monroe Community Center
|65 students enrolled in after school program
|West Monroe Community Center
|94 students enrolled in academic summer camp
|West Monroe Community Center
|53 individuals registered in financial literacy
workshop
|West Monroe Community Center
|300 students received backpacks with supplies at
back-to-school event
|West Monroe Community Center
|200 individuals/households received turkeys
or hams at the Xavier Woods Thanksgiving
Giveaway
|West Monroe Community Center
|Women and Minority Small Business Seminar,
Prevention Festival, Mini Basketball Camp,
HiSet Classes, and the South Riverfront
Cultural District Holiday Shop offered at the
community center
|West Ouachita Public Transit
|Won the North Louisiana Department of
Transportation and Development “Driven to
Succeed” award
|West Ouachita Public Transit
|Total of 22,366 trips/rides
|West Ouachita Public Transit
|Total of 3,843 registered riders
|Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square
|Five full-time produce vendors from Monday through
Saturday during the season
|Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square
|Saturday Market on the Square from May
through October with merchandise vendors,
food trucks, and performers
|Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square
|Grand opening in May 2022 with over 40 vendors,
activities, and food trucks
|Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square
|Pea shelling services and Pecan cracking/shelling
produced 586 bushels or 14,643 pounds of peas, and
6,230 pounds of pecan
|Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square
|Major repairs completed to repair rot on the building,
repair lights in office, repair roof, and improve
bathrooms
For more information about the City of West Monroe’s 2022 accomplishments, call 318-396-2600.