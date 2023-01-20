WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, the City of West Monroe’s Communication Department released its community services 2022 accomplishments. The accomplishments can be seen in the table below:

Location Accomplishment West Ouachita Senior Center 82,314 units of service to

3,424 participants West Ouachita Senior Center Food for Seniors and USDA Commodities

(Distribution count: 4,893) West Ouachita Senior Center Emergency Food Pantry (58 bags/boxes) West Ouachita Senior Center 1,058 education activities West Ouachita Senior Center 16,521 healthy activities West Ouachita Senior Center 36,287 recreational activities West Ouachita Senior Center 6,084 advocacy West Ouachita Senior Center 16 special seasonal/holiday events West Monroe Community Center 65 students enrolled in after school program West Monroe Community Center 94 students enrolled in academic summer camp West Monroe Community Center 53 individuals registered in financial literacy

workshop West Monroe Community Center 300 students received backpacks with supplies at

back-to-school event West Monroe Community Center 200 individuals/households received turkeys

or hams at the Xavier Woods Thanksgiving

Giveaway West Monroe Community Center Women and Minority Small Business Seminar,

Prevention Festival, Mini Basketball Camp,

HiSet Classes, and the South Riverfront

Cultural District Holiday Shop offered at the

community center West Ouachita Public Transit Won the North Louisiana Department of

Transportation and Development “Driven to

Succeed” award West Ouachita Public Transit Total of 22,366 trips/rides West Ouachita Public Transit Total of 3,843 registered riders Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square Five full-time produce vendors from Monday through

Saturday during the season Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square Saturday Market on the Square from May

through October with merchandise vendors,

food trucks, and performers Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square Grand opening in May 2022 with over 40 vendors,

activities, and food trucks Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square Pea shelling services and Pecan cracking/shelling

produced 586 bushels or 14,643 pounds of peas, and

6,230 pounds of pecan Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square Major repairs completed to repair rot on the building,

repair lights in office, repair roof, and improve

bathrooms

For more information about the City of West Monroe’s 2022 accomplishments, call 318-396-2600.