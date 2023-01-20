WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, the City of West Monroe’s Communication Department released its community services 2022 accomplishments. The accomplishments can be seen in the table below:

LocationAccomplishment
West Ouachita Senior Center82,314 units of service to
3,424 participants
West Ouachita Senior CenterFood for Seniors and USDA Commodities
(Distribution count: 4,893)
West Ouachita Senior CenterEmergency Food Pantry (58 bags/boxes)
West Ouachita Senior Center1,058 education activities
West Ouachita Senior Center16,521 healthy activities
West Ouachita Senior Center36,287 recreational activities
West Ouachita Senior Center6,084 advocacy
West Ouachita Senior Center16 special seasonal/holiday events
West Monroe Community Center65 students enrolled in after school program
West Monroe Community Center94 students enrolled in academic summer camp
West Monroe Community Center53 individuals registered in financial literacy
workshop
West Monroe Community Center300 students received backpacks with supplies at
back-to-school event
West Monroe Community Center200 individuals/households received turkeys
or hams at the Xavier Woods Thanksgiving
Giveaway
West Monroe Community CenterWomen and Minority Small Business Seminar,
Prevention Festival, Mini Basketball Camp,
HiSet Classes, and the South Riverfront
Cultural District Holiday Shop offered at the
community center
West Ouachita Public TransitWon the North Louisiana Department of
Transportation and Development “Driven to
Succeed” award
West Ouachita Public TransitTotal of 22,366 trips/rides
West Ouachita Public TransitTotal of 3,843 registered riders
Farmer’s Market at Seventh SquareFive full-time produce vendors from Monday through
Saturday during the season
Farmer’s Market at Seventh SquareSaturday Market on the Square from May
through October with merchandise vendors,
food trucks, and performers
Farmer’s Market at Seventh SquareGrand opening in May 2022 with over 40 vendors,
activities, and food trucks
Farmer’s Market at Seventh SquarePea shelling services and Pecan cracking/shelling
produced 586 bushels or 14,643 pounds of peas, and
6,230 pounds of pecan
Farmer’s Market at Seventh SquareMajor repairs completed to repair rot on the building,
repair lights in office, repair roof, and improve
bathrooms

For more information about the City of West Monroe’s 2022 accomplishments, call 318-396-2600.