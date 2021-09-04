City of Thibodaux Point of Distribution Centers

THIBODAUX La. (WGNO) —The city of Thibodaux released point of distribution centers to residents in the area.
There is a Point of Distribution (POD) center at Thibodaux Family Church at 785 N. Canal Blvd Thibodaux, La 70301. Food, water, and ice are being distributed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.
There is also a distribution center at House of Prayer Church on 2229 Highway 3185 Thibodaux, La 70301. Donated supplies are being distributed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.
Non-profit organizations continue to expand their efforts. The key items for donation are electrolyte drinks/powders, tarps, toiletries, household cleaning supplies, socks, t-shirts (ladies & men), and carbon monoxide detectors.
Confirmed non-profits servicing the residents of Thibodaux are Thibodaux Family Church, Thibodaux House of Prayer, Catholic Charities, and the Second Harvest Food Bank.