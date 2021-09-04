City of Thibodaux Point of Distribution Centers

The Louisiana Air National Guard provided assistance Wednesday to the devastated communities of Lafourche Parish following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

THIBODAUX La. (WGNO) —The city of Thibodaux released point of distribution centers to residents in the area.

There is a Point of Distribution (POD) center at Thibodaux Family Church at 785 N. Canal Blvd Thibodaux, La 70301. Food, water, and ice are being distributed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.



There is also a distribution center at House of Prayer Church on 2229 Highway 3185 Thibodaux, La 70301. Donated supplies are being distributed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.



Non-profit organizations continue to expand their efforts. The key items for donation are electrolyte drinks/powders, tarps, toiletries, household cleaning supplies, socks, t-shirts (ladies & men), and carbon monoxide detectors.

Confirmed non-profits servicing the residents of Thibodaux are Thibodaux Family Church, Thibodaux House of Prayer, Catholic Charities, and the Second Harvest Food Bank.