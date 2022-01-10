City of Grambling approaching final deadline to adopt budget

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Time is running out for the City of Grambling to adopt the city’s budget required by law. Since November, council members have met three times with the budget on the agenda, but it still has not been motioned to pass.

According to a letter addressed to Mayor Ed Jones and the city’s council members from the City’s attorney Pamela Breedlove, members must adopt a budget before the end of Thursday’s meeting or they will be at risk of losing government funding among other consequences.

Before outlining the consequences of not adopting the budget, the letter reads: “It is because of dire consequences of the failure to adopt a budget that the law imposes serious consequences on the mayor and council for failing to comply with the LGBA (Local Government Budget Act)”.

It is unclear where the discrepency is in the budget as to why it has not passed yet.

Councilman Toby Bryan says, “the city is working to resolve the issue and this issue will be resolved”. He also says it is safe to say the City of Grambling will not be at risk of losing in funding provided by the government.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated with the latest.