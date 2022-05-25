GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands are expected in Gonzales over the Memorial Day weekend. The holiday weekend is also when the city hosts one of its largest events, the Jambalaya Festival.

“This weekend we will have the Louisiana Sheriff taskforce send in deputies from different parishes to help work the Jambalaya Festival,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre, Ascension Parish.

Gonzales Chief Administrative Officer Scott Byrd says the Gonzales Police Department and Ascension Parish Sheriff Office are stepping up safety enforcement after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

“We have additional officers on,” said Byrd. “Earlier today we met with the members of the Gonzales Police Department. We talked about increasing patrols in the areas that are open after regular hours.”

Saturday afternoon, three people were shot and one killed at the Waffle House near Interstate 10. An area which Sheriff Bobby Webre says should be safe.

“Rarely do you see a homicide in the city of Gonzales. It’s disheartening to see that type of crime happen in our city because I know our city is traditionally a very safe city,” he said.

Webre says all hands are on deck Memorial Day weekend, this includes dispatchers, deputies in the streets as well as an emphasis on officers patrolling waterways.

“You know on the back side of us we just had a tragic accident in Point Coupee Parish on False River, so just reminding all our boaters who will be out in number to abide by water safety rules,” he said.

Weber and Byrd said there will also be more policing this summer with crime expected to pick up.

If anyone has information on this shooting, contact the Gonzales Police Detectives at (225)-647-9583 or Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-STOP.