NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On July 7, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined leaders from the Department of Public Works, Sewerage and Water Board New Orleans, and the New Orleans City Council to celebrate the completion of the Filmore South Group B project.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday afternoon for the 6-block, FEMA-funded $5.6 million roadway project. The project replaced damaged underground water, sewer, and drainage lines, repaved the roadway, replaced damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons, and installed ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

Mayor Cantrell said the project is in conjunction with 10 other projects in District D. The Sewage and Water Board invested 1.2 million dollars for brand new water mains and brand new sewer mains.

Joshua Hartley, the Director of Public Works spoke at the conference. Hartley thanked the residents in the community for being patient.

“I know it is painful but I am very happy to say it is complete and the quality of life of this neighborhood has improved.”