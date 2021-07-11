Citizens of Ascension Parish discuss recall

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The people of Ascension Parish gathered to discuss a potential recall vote against the members of the parish drainage board. In a 6-2 vote the board voted to remove Parish President Clint Cointment from his position in charge of that commission.

“We are tired of going to meetings expressing our voices for them to not not act in the beast interest of us,” said meeting organizer Brenda Whitney.

Many residents say they were blindsided by the decision to remove Cointment. Cointment says its the people, not the politicians that should focus on government.

“….I can’t fix that people don’t have a voice here, only the people of the parish can fix that and that’s what it comes down to,” said Cointment.

A recall would involve a lengthy process that would involve filing paperwork with the Secretary of State.

Meeting organizers asked that people contribute by volunteering to make signs, door knock, or make monetary donations.