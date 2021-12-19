Church seeks community help to collect ‘Box Top’ education coupons, for school project

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Seventh-day Adventist Church is seeking community help to collect coupons on products including; Community Coffee scanner bar code, Box Tops for Education – which are found popular cereal brands, Betty Crocker products, Green Giant products, Lysol spray, and more.

The coupons will be distributed into cash to support ongoing school projects and materials. If interested in contributing any ‘coupons or codes’ for Seventh-day Adventist Church, mail to the address below:

‘Box Top’ Education for cash coupon

Community Coffee coupon for cash

Attention: Pam/Labels Baton Rouge Seventh-day Adventist Church, P. O. Box 86977, Baton Rouge, LA 70879.

Box Top Education Projects founded in 1996 – gives families an easy way to earn cash for their school, with products they already buy. Community Coffee cash for school coupons also funds school programs, helping Louisiana schools earn new textbooks, computers, playground equipment, and even a natural bird sanctuary for a science class.