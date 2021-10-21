ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY) — Church Point offers a cemetery tour to learn about the city’s rich history and tell spooky tales of early residents.



Church Point Historian Gene Thibodeaux explains what to expect.

“We have scheduled this year four tours. The Tuesday night tours are spooky where we talk about tragedies. The daytime tours are on Wednesday at five o’clock and we go through the history of Church Point. The founding of it and a lot of the people who were buried in here, ” Thibodeaux said.

Tour guide Thibodeaux says the cemetery is fifty years old and the graves in the front are fairly new.

“We’re going to take a little walk,” Thibodeaux added.



“Usually we got through it; it’s at night so everyone has to have a flashlight. It’s an old graveyard and a very irregular place so there’s a lot of tripping hazards. But the people rather enjoy it,” Thibodeaux said.



During the hour and a half tour, Thibodeaux shares some stories of those buried in the cemetery.



“In 1957 on Easter morning a man showed up to his strange wife’s house dressed up in a suit and carrying a shotgun. The police were called, and two policemen came over one the chief of police of Church Point. What happened next in the house no one knows exactly because everyone died,” Thibodeaux explained.

Resident can bring non-perishable items right here in city hall and get in for free.