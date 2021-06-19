Children burning paper in BBQ pit start fire at Lafayette home; family displaced

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette family was displaced following a house fire late Friday night in the 400 block of Hopkins Street.

It happened around 7:40 p.m.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, the fire started outside the home from a barbecue pit that was being used to burn papers by kids too close to the dwelling.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowners, who are now displaced, left the home 30 minutes before someone called to say the house was on fire, LFD said.

The cause has been ruled accidental.