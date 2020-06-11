Chalmette Battlefield and National Cemetery reopen to vehicles on June 12

NEW ORLEANS – Following guidance from the White House, CDC, and state and local public health authorities, Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve (Jean Lafitte NHP&P) is increasing recreational access.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Friday, June 12, Jean Lafitte NHP&P will increase access to:

Chalmette Battlefield and Chalmette National Cemetery

8606 West St. Bernard Hwy., Chalmette

Vehicle access will be permitted 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. The site’s visitor center and restrooms will remain closed and no ranger programs will be offered.

The following park spaces continue to be available:

Acadian Cultural Center grounds

501 Fisher Rd., Lafayette

Open to pedestrian access



314 Saint Mary St., Thibodaux

Open to pedestrian access.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

Barataria Preserve (6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero), including trails

French Quarter Visitor Center (419 Decatur St., New Orleans)

Prairie Acadian Cultural Center (250 West Park Ave., Eunice)

New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park (916 North Peters St., New Orleans)

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. “At Jean Lafitte NHP&P and New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers. While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.”

When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases.