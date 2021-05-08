Chain reaction crash on I-10 claims life of Hammond man

LOBDELL, La. — A four-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality on Interstate 10 west of LA Hwy 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish on Friday afternoon. The crash took the life of 58-year-old Claude Brewer of Hammond, La.

Louisiana State Police revealed the crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. as Brewer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2017 Ford Transit van.

As Brewer’s van approached sitting traffic, Brewer failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2018 Nuco commercial motor vehicle.

This triggered a chain reaction causing the Nuco to strike the rear of a 2018 Dodge van, which in turn struck a 2017 Dodge Ram.

This crash remains under investigation by Troop A.