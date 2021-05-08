Chain reaction crash on I-10 claims life of Hammond man

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOBDELL, La. — A four-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality on Interstate 10 west of LA Hwy 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish on Friday afternoon. The crash took the life of 58-year-old Claude Brewer of Hammond, La.

Louisiana State Police revealed the crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. as Brewer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2017 Ford Transit van.

As Brewer’s van approached sitting traffic, Brewer failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2018 Nuco commercial motor vehicle.

This triggered a chain reaction causing the Nuco to strike the rear of a 2018 Dodge van, which in turn struck a 2017 Dodge Ram.

This crash remains under investigation by Troop A.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News