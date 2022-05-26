CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials in the city of Central agreed to channel funds into a project that’s expected to enhance area safety.

The City Council on Tuesday resolved to provide the Central Police Department with money to cover the cost of nine new Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras.

The specialized cameras, produced by a company called Flock Safety, are able to capture license plates and vehicle characteristics in addition to sending real-time alerts to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted felony suspect vehicle from a state or national crime database enters the area.

Though the cameras are a product of cutting edge technology, they are not considered intrusive to the general public as they are not equipped to capture people or faces.

In April, it was an ALPR camera that assisted Central PD in the arrest of a suspect tied to a deadly hit and run incident, which you can read about here.

Officials hope the new cameras will continue to be of assistance in apprehending any future suspects on local roadways.