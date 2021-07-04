CELEBRATING LOCAL LOVE: Couple executes unforgettable wedding proposal

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Love is in the air, especially for Jaiden Bourgeois and her fiancé, Chase Maddox.

June 26 was a special day for the engaged couple as Chase pulled off a wedding proposal to remember.

The unedited attached video shows the proposal as it happened in St. Amant across the street from Leader’s Fried Chicken.

Now keep in mind as you are watching this video, Jaiden told Chase early on in their relationship, “if you ever put me on a billboard, I’m breaking up with you!”

So let’s take a step back and figure out how we got to this amazing proposal.

Bourgeois and Maddox met in early 2018 when Jaiden’s mom introduced them.

You would think it would be happily ever after right?

Well, not exactly, neither was really interested in each other at first.

Jaiden’s mom had other ideas and gave Chase her number.

From there, the next three years saw numerous meals where Chase gave Jaiden napkin rings.

That became a tradition over time for the couple.

All those meals and time together led to Saturday, June 26.

Chase works for Lamar Advertising and mentioned to Jaiden that he had to go to work.

Three hours after ‘work,’ Chase, Jaiden and her sister made their way to the location of the billboard under the guise of more work.

After parking under the billboard, the three of them walked away from the billboard until it happened.

Jaiden saw the billboard and turned around to Chase on his knees proposing to his best friend and love of his life.

In case you were wondering, Jaiden was surprised and she did say yes.

Image courtesy of Jaiden Bourgeois – Used with Permission

That napkin ring tradition has carried over after the proposal as Jaiden puts the napkin ring on top of the real engagement ring.

Jaiden has some good advice for couples out there, be patient.

“We’ve spent the last 3.5 years figuring ourselves out as individuals and as a couple. Growing and learning (and growing and learning some more) every single day!”

We would like to wish the couple the best of luck in their future together.