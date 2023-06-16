OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Father’s Day honoring fathers and father figures. It aims to celebrate fathers’ role in their children’s lives, and many people celebrate in different ways.

I’m hoping I don’t have to cook, but it looks like I’m going to have to but Whatever I’m just happy. You know you really don’t have much for fathers to do nowadays. I feel like we should because there are a lot of good fathers out here, there are a lot of good men playing fathers and all of those good things, but we don’t get celebrated so whatever I can find to do on Sunday Imma do it. Tremayne, Resident of Ouachita Parish

While some dads may cook, one resident plans to cater to his father and grandfather.

Doing a little cooking and showing my father and grandfather that they don’t have to do anything. It’s a day to relax. Ya’ll did ya’ll part now the young generation can step up and do their part. Davaris, Resident of Ouachita Parish

This is also a time to reflect and appreciate the sweet memories and love from a father.

Just being there when I needed support when I didn’t really have nobody, I could always turn to my father. Just get advice and just grow as a man. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my father. Davaris, Resident of Ouachita Parish

Favorite memory of my father was actually recently when I graduated from delta community college and the smile that was on his face is something I will never forget it. Tremayne, Resident of Ouachita Parish

I don’t have my dad anymore;my dad has been gone almost five years now. I love my dad and all I can say is, don’t ever stop loving your dad. No matter how long they’ve been out of your life don’t stop. You need to especially celebrate them, if you are mad at them you need to get unmad and go to them. We don’t get another, I had my dad I don’t have him anymore and I’m never going to have another dad so it’s very important. Father’s Day is very important, I wish I had my father here so I can wish him a happy Father’s Day. Resident of Ouachita Parish

We want to thank all the fathers and father figures out there and also send love to those without a father during this time.