NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A drive over the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge may soon cost Louisiana drivers more.

Every seven years, tolls for the bridge are reviewed and adjusted to match inflation rates. Bridge officials estimate the toll prices could increase as much as 20 percent.

VEHICLE Current Price Price With 20% Increase 2-axle, under 7 feet

With Tag $3.00 $3.60 2-axle, under 7 feet

Without Tag $5.00 $6.00 2-axle, above 7 feet

With Tag $9.00 $10.80 2-axle, above 7 feet

Without Tag $9.00 $10.80

We should know more about the toll increase for the World’s Largest Bridge later this summer.

