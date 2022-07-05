ST.FRANCISVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, July 1, the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge reopened to the public. After four months of being closed, trails are open for walking and non-motorized bicycles. The trails that are open include the Wood Duck, Blackfork River, and Blue Goose trails.

Visitors can bypass the damaged portion of Creek Road to gain access to the refuge. Vehicle access will end at the parking lot at the Wood Duck trailhead. Any vehicle access beyond the Wood Duck trailhead will be required to have a special use permit.

Permits can be purchased for the year for twenty dollars. Permits are valid from August 1 until July 31. The refuge encourages visitors to purchase permits online or by visiting the following places:

St. Catherine Creek, NWR Headquarters Office 21 Pintail Lane Sibley, MS 39165



Pat’s Hardware 7666 US-61 St Francisville, LA 70775



The Sports Center 305 Sgt Prentiss Dr. Natchez, MS 39120

