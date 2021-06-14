Carjackings on the rise in NOLA, Attorney General shares tips to avoid being the next victim

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Carjackings continue to plague Louisiana as a whole. However, the number of incidents in New Orleans is reaching staggering numbers mid-year.

According to the City Council’s Crime Dashboard, carjacking has increased 120.6 percent compared to last year. Through the first five months of 2021, 120 incidents of carjacking were reported – up from the 62 during the same time period in 2020.

Just last week, a 60-year-old woman was fatally stabbed during a carjacking on North Dorgenois Street.

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office sent out a list of safety tips that could keep local drivers out of harm’s way:

Approach car with phone stored and keys in hand. Look around and inside the car before entering.

Park in well-lit areas clearly visible to public. If possible, keep car in garage and always lock the garage door to home.

Never leave valuables in plain sight. If possible, leave all personal property in the trunk of car.

Trust instincts. Lock the doors immediately upon entering vehicle and be wary of people approaching car.

If victimized, AG Landry encourages drivers to take the following actions:

Make all efforts to get kid(s) out of car. If child(ren) in vehicle, inform the carjacker and attempt to get kid(s) out of car.

Forfeit the vehicle and leave the scene. Do not get back into the carjacked car.

Try to escape immediately if forced in trunk. Use inside latch to open trunk or kick through backseat.

Report the crime to law enforcement as soon as possible. Provide as many details as possible about the carjacker (sex, race, age, hair style, eye color, clothes) and any vehicles involved (color, make, model, license plate).