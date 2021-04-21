CARES Act emergency assistance available in Acadia, Vermillion parishes

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. There were just a few hundred coronavirus cases when Congress first started focusing on emergency spending in early March. By the end of that month, as Congress passed the massive $2.2 trillion Cares Act, cases skyrocketed above 100,000 and deaths climbed past 2,000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

CROWLEY, La — The ASSIST Agency has received a grant to help Acadia and Vermilion Parish residents who are struggling financially due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from their office.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) is an economic stimulus bill that was signed into law by former president Donald Trump last March. The funds are provided by Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) CARES Act funds. Help is available for rent or mortgage, utilities, and other necessities.

The COVID-19 virus must have directly affected at least one member of the household that is applying. Written proof that the virus was the cause of the situation is required. Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements and live in Acadia or Vermilion Parish. Applicants who received assistance within the last 12 months are not eligible.

If you believe you may qualify, please call the ASSIST Agency for an appointment: Acadia Office 337-788-7551 x 138; Vermilion Office 337-898-9554.