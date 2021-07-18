Carencro woman, Church Point man killed in late night crash

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two people died in a car crash in Acadia Parish late Saturday night.

According to State Police, the crash happened on Highway 95 at the intersection with Highway 1097, near Duson.

44-year-old Dawn Bernard of Carencro and 53-year-old James Bellard of Church Point were killed in the crash, police said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Bernard was traveling east on LA 1097 and as she approached the intersection with LA 95, failed to yield at a stop sign.

Police said her vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Bellard.

After the collision, both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.

Bellard, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Bernard was transported to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.