NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Todd Joseph Caldwell, 47, of Morgan City, was recently arrested in Assumption Parish.

Caldwell’s most recent arrest stems from an alleged hit-and-run that took place on Philosopher St.

Caldwell was accused of hitting a fire hydrant with a flatbed truck and then leaving before law enforcement arrived at the scene.

“Deputies were dispatched to the area and quickly located the suspected flatbed truck and arrested Todd Joseph Caldwell as the driver.” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Caldwell remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The 47-year-old was charged with the crimes listed below:

Hit and Run Driving

Driving Under a Suspended Driver’s License

No Driver’s License

Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection Tag

Failure to Appear – Assumption Parish for Speeding, Driving Under a Suspended License

Failure to Appear – Assumption Parish – Cruelty to Animals

Caldwell has been arrested on many occasions over the years.

Prior to his most recent arrest, the Morgan City man was arrested in 1996, 2013, 2016 and 2020.

The arrest in 2020 happened two days before Christmas when a concerned citizen notified deputies about what appeared to be neglected pit bulls.

When deputies arrived at a location on Washington St., the pit bulls were found chained and malnourished, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, Caldwell was arrested and charged with three counts of Cruelty to Animals.

Animal control picked up the pit bulls and they were taken to a location where they could recover.

Caldwell failed to appear in court for the above charges in May of 2022 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Morgan City man also skipped out on a court appearance on August 23, 2022.

Bond has not been set for Todd Joseph Caldwell.