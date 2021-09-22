CAR SEAT SAFTEY: Louisiana State Police to host a car seat check this Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police will join with policing agencies across the country to participate in National Seat Check Saturday.

Troopers tell us on Saturday from a.m. to 12 p.m. Louisiana State Police along with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force to help drivers ensure their child’s safety seats are properly installed.

Police say they will have experts at all locations that can provide hands-on child safety seat inspections, as well as answer any questions at no charge.

Organizers say this is a statewide event, and each location is listed below:

Region A – EBRSO Traffic Office – 9313 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge

Region B – Diving Mercy Church – 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner

Region C – (Houma area) Event postponed due to hurricane recovery efforts

Region D – Southwest Beverage – 3860 Broad St., Lake Charles

Region E – Rapides Regional Hospital – 211 Fourth St., Alexandria

Region F – Banner Ford – 6300 Frontage Rd., Monroe

Region G – Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town – 8910 Jewella Ave., Shreveport

Region I – Ochsner-Lafayette General – 2810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette

Region L – Leblanc Pediatrics – 319 S. Tyler St., Covington

If you are not able to attend Saturday’s event, you are encouraged to contact the nearest State Police troop location to schedule a free car seat inspection.

Contact information is available on their website, www.lsp.org. Louisiana State Troopers say every Louisiana State Police troop location is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat inspection station.