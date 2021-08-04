Around 9:45 Wednesday evening, NOPD officers responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Stemway Drive.

NEW ORLEANS — A car accident near Pines Village leaves one person dead.

Around 9:45 Wednesday evening, NOPD tweeted that officers had responded to a traffic accident located at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Stemway Drive.

#NOPDAlert: Officers investigating traffic fatality at Chef Menteur Highway and Stemway Drive. Initial reports show male victim declared deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/X0lFlJyWfz — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 5, 2021

Upon investigating, detectives determined the crash involved a Kawasaki dirt bike and a Porshe Cayenne SUV.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection when the dirt bike struck the SUV after the car attempted to turn left onto Stemway Drive.

The driver of the dirt bike, a male victim, was ejected during the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will officially identify the victim after completing an autopsy and notifying his family.