NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and 13 others are in Seattle for the African American Mayors Association Board of Trustees Meeting. The AAMA is an organization exclusive to African American Mayors in the United States, looking to make an impact on public policy to benefit their citizens.

Cantrell is one of 14 mayors in the country invited to the three day event where dignitaries will get an inside look into the Washington-based Fortune 500 company campuses of Microsoft and Starbucks.

“Attending this winter’s African American Mayors Association Board of Trustees meeting presents a unique opportunity to engage and hear directly from top-level executives from two of the world’s largest and most diverse corporations,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.

Cantrell will learn about new technologies and and gain innovative ideas that can possible boost “New Orleans’ diversifying economy.” She says her true commitment with attending the the meeting is to make sure communities have a greater access to high demand employment and business opportunities.

“Having a seat at the table allows New Orleans to be at the forefront of these global conversations, and I will continue to leverage any opportunity to learn from various key figures and implement real-world strategies that prepare our people for the 21st century workforce regionally, nationally and internationally,” Cantrell’s statement read.

Friday (Dec. 9), the mayors will meet with Microsoft President and CEO Brad Smith to tour their state-of-the-art facilities and talk to business leaders and policy experts. Saturday (Dec.10), they will meet with Starbuck’s CEO Howard Schultz to learn about the newest business practices in discussion’s entitled “The Importance of Partnership” and “Sister Cities from an International Point of View.”

