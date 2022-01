LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A candlelight vigil has been set for ‘Move the Mindset’ president Fred Prejean.

Move the Mindset will be hosting the vigil on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 p.m. at the former site of the Jim Crow Mouton Statue in Downtown Lafayette. All are encouraged to attend. Candles will be provided.

They ask anyone planning to attend to please wear masks and practice social distancing. The event will proceed rain or shine.

Fred Prejean died on Thursday, Jan. 27.