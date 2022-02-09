CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department are searching for suspects of a robbery that took place on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Sahaj Food Market. According to the police, a male wearing a orange mask, grey hoodie, and black pants entered the market shortly before 5 PM.

The suspect allegedly threatened a worker with a firearm. The suspect then exited the market and left the premises in a black Nissan Sentra. If anyone has any information or know the whereabouts of the suspect, contact the Camden Police Department at 870-836-5755.