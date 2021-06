BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Late on Saturday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to “a report of drag racing.”

At approximately 11 p.m., multiple officers arrived in the 700 block of Choctaw Dr. and began clearing the scene of vehicles.

After the scene was cleared, a BRPD officer’s vehicle was hit by a bullet.

The bullet hole was located on the driver-side front fender.

No one was hurt by the bullet.