BRPD makes second arrest in deadly North 23rd Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department has made a second arrest related to the Jan. 4 shooting death of 26-year-old Autrell Bivens in the 1400 block of North 23rd Street.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Isreal Jones of Monet Drive and 18-year-old Dillan Moore of Sherwood Street on Thursday. Both face charges of first-degree murder.

In addition to that charge, Jones faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possessing a weapon as a felon.

Photo of Isreal Jones, courtesy of BRPD

Moore faces additional charges of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Photo of Dillan Moore, courtesy of BRPD