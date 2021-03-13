BRPD makes second arrest in deadly North 23rd Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department has made a second arrest related to the Jan. 4 shooting death of 26-year-old Autrell Bivens in the 1400 block of North 23rd Street.
Detectives arrested 20-year-old Isreal Jones of Monet Drive and 18-year-old Dillan Moore of Sherwood Street on Thursday. Both face charges of first-degree murder.
In addition to that charge, Jones faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possessing a weapon as a felon.
Moore faces additional charges of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
