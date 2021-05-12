Broussard assistant police chief fired by city council, resigns amid investigation

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Broussard Asst. Police Chief Chris Galvez has been fired by the city council and has tendered his resignation amid an investigation into “failure to pursue employee complaints and causing a lack of confidence within the police department.”

According to minutes from this week’s meeting, the Broussard City Council unanimously voted to fire Galvez Tuesday night after an executive session on the matter. Galvez submitted his resignation after the meeting.

“The investigation is still ongoing, but we do plan to release a more detailed statement as soon as we are able to comment,” said Director of Tourism and Communications Holly Cope-Lynn in a statement this afternoon.

Galvez’s firing comes the same week as Police Chief Brannon Decou also resigned, effective June 1. Decou has been on voluntary leave from the department during an investigation into inappropriate texts and social media messages to a former officer in the department.

Galvez’s bio on the Broussard Police website states he’s been in law enforcement since 2002, starting in Vermilion Parish as a sheriff’s deputy. He has also worked for the New Iberia Police Department and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. He’s worked in Broussard since 2006, serving as asst. chief since 2018.